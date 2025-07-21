Watch Alex Lifeson play Rush cover with Tom Morello and 15-year-old drumming prodigy

We've been watching the career of Yoyoka Sama for some time.

Back in 2018, we shared footage of the young Japanese drummer covering Led Zeppelin's Good Times Bad Times. At the time, she was just eight years old. Two years later, she'd moved onto another Zeppelin classic, thundering her way through Heartbreaker with spectacular aplomb.

"Led Zeppelin changed my life", she said. "For me, Bonzo's groove is the most natural and comfortable."

We caught up with her when she was 11, smashing a path through Deep Purple's Speed King. And, most recently, having moved to Los Angeles and made friends with everyone who matters, she was to be found on-screen at Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning show, backing Jack Black on his version of Mr Crowley.

Last week, Yoyoka was in Toronto, at the Danforth Music Hall, where Tom Morello – whose son, Roman, also played on Black's cover of Mr Crowley – was performing. And, at the set's climax, she backed Morello as the band covered Rush's classic Limelight, with Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson guesting on second guitar.

"I want to express our heartfelt thanks equally to everyone," Yoyoko told her 266,000 followers on YouTube. "To all our supporters, Tom, the band members, the crew, and Alex. With deep respect for Neil Peart."

And she's still only 15.

