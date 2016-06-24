Crobot release lyric video for single Not For Sale

Crobot have released a lyric video for their single Not For Sale.
It’s taken from the group’s upcoming second album Welcome To Fat City, due for release on September 23 via Wind-Up Records. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s Something Supernatural.
Crobot previously made Not For Sale available to stream.
Frontman Brandon Yaegley tells Noisey: “Not For Sale takes you into orbit around the sonic spectrum of our latest album and is an anthem for all of us who work hard enough to make our own luck.
“It’s a cry to hold on to our own humanity, never letting anyone else manipulate our destiny. Who paid your debt to be here? No one…and my soul is not for sale.”
Crobit tour Europe with Volbeat and Airbourne, starting in October.
Volbeat, Airbourne, Crobot European tour 2016
Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
Oct 29: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Oct 31: Munich Olympiahall, Germany
Nov 01: Linz Tipps Arena, Austria
Nov 02: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria
Nov 04: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria
Nov 05: Geneva Arena, Switzerland
Nov 07: Stuttgart Schlayerhalle, Germany
Nov 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Nov 09: Cologne Lanxess, Germany
Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Nov 12: Leipzig Arena, Germany
Nov 13: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany
Nov 14: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Nov 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands