Crobot release lyric video for single Not For Sale

Crobot have released a lyric video for their single Not For Sale.

It’s taken from the group’s upcoming second album Welcome To Fat City, due for release on September 23 via Wind-Up Records. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s Something Supernatural.

Crobot previously made Not For Sale available to stream.

Frontman Brandon Yaegley tells Noisey: “Not For Sale takes you into orbit around the sonic spectrum of our latest album and is an anthem for all of us who work hard enough to make our own luck.

“It’s a cry to hold on to our own humanity, never letting anyone else manipulate our destiny. Who paid your debt to be here? No one…and my soul is not for sale.”

Crobit tour Europe with Volbeat and Airbourne, starting in October.

Volbeat, Airbourne, Crobot European tour 2016

Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Oct 29: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Oct 31: Munich Olympiahall, Germany

Nov 01: Linz Tipps Arena, Austria

Nov 02: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria

Nov 04: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria

Nov 05: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Nov 07: Stuttgart Schlayerhalle, Germany

Nov 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 09: Cologne Lanxess, Germany

Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 12: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 13: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Nov 14: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

