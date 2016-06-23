Wes Borland: Marilyn Manson needs to be healthier

Wes Borland has urged Marilyn Manson to take care of his health or risk his inner organs “failing him.”

The Limp Bizkit and Queen Kwong guitarist played in Manson’s band between 2008 and 2009 and recalls him as “entertaining and inspiring,” but says he fears for the shock rocker’s health.

In an interview with Metal Hammer for the regular Confessions series, Borland says: “It was entertaining and simultaneously inspiring, and also a letdown at the same time.

“That guy is one of the funniest, quickest-witted people I’ve ever met, but he really needs to be healthier.

“He needs to start working on his inner organs and stop abusing them so much, because they’re going to fail him.”

Borland works with his fiancee Carre Callaway in Queen Kwong. Their debut album Get A Witness was released last year.

Read the full interview with Borland in issue 285 of Metal Hammer magazine, which is out now and also available via TeamRock+.

