Crobot issue Not For Sale stream

Crobot have released a stream of their track Not For Sale.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming album Welcome To Fat City, which is set for release on September 23 via Wind-Up Records.

Frontman Brandon Yaegley tells Noisey: “Not for Sale takes you into orbit around the sonic spectrum of our latest album and is an anthem for all of us who work hard enough to make our own luck.

“It’s a cry to hold on to our own humanity, never letting anyone else manipulate our destiny. Who paid your debt to be here? No one… and my soul is not for sale.”

Further album details will be released in due course.

Crobot are about to embark on a European tour, before they head to NorthAmerica for a run of shows.

Crobot 2016 tour

Jun 15: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Jun 16: Heerlen Theatre Limburg, Netherlands

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 20: Oxford O2 Academy 2, UK

Jun 21: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK

Jun 22: Birmingham The Courtyard, UK

Jun 23: London O2 Academy Islington 2, UK

Jun 24: Lille International Lille Tattoo Convention, France

Aug 02: Bloomington Castle Tehater, IL

Aug 03: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Aug 05: Bismarck Full Full Throttle Saloon, ND

Aug 06: Fort Collins Aggie Theater, CO

Aug 07: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Aug 09: Regina Conexus Convention Hall, SK

Aug 10: Calgary Marquee Beer Market & Stage, AB

Aug 11: Edmonton The Ranch, AB

Aug 12: Saskatoon Events Center, SK

Aug 14: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Aug 17: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Aug 19: Council Bluffs Westfair Amphitheatre, IA

Aug 20: Columbia Blue Note, MO

Sep 17: Chester Rock Allegiance, PA

Sep 18: Chester Rock Allegiance, PA

Oct 01: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY