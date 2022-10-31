Crippled Black Phoenix tap into cult horror for eerie new video for Bonefire

Dark prog collective Crippled Black Phoenix have shared an eerie new video for their track Bonefire, tapping into cult horror themes, which you can watch below.

The track is taken from the band's most recent album Banefyre, which was released through Season Of Mist Records in September.

"We gift to you a musical curse on the miserable ruling class politicians," the band state. "Again, working with Guilherme was a total pleasure and a complete win. He got the vibe and the intensity spot on. Plus, he raised the bar a whole lot with production value, so what we have is basically a little cult horror film, telling the story of Bonefire. The ruling class getting some just karma in the flames."

You can still get our exclusive Crippled Black Phoenix bundle, which features a copy of Prog Magazine with a bespoke Crippled Black Phoenix cover (which you can view below), plus a signed Banefyre art print from the band and a unique Crippled Black Phoenix Banefyre air freshener. The bundle is not available in store, and is limited in number, so when it's gone, it's gone for good.

Get your bundle here (opens in new tab).