Crippled Black Phoenix tap into cult horror for eerie new video for Bonefire

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Crippled Black Phoenix released their latest album Banefyre in September

Crippled Black Phoenix
(Image credit: Chantik Photography)

Dark prog collective Crippled Black Phoenix have shared an eerie new video for their track Bonefire, tapping into cult horror themes, which you can watch below.

The track is taken from the band's most recent album Banefyre, which was released through Season Of Mist Records in September.

"We gift to you a musical curse on the miserable ruling class politicians," the band state. "Again, working with Guilherme was a total pleasure and a complete win. He got the vibe and the intensity spot on. Plus, he raised the bar a whole lot with production value, so what we have is basically a little cult horror film, telling the story of Bonefire. The ruling class getting some just karma in the flames."

You can still get our exclusive Crippled Black Phoenix bundle, which features a copy of Prog Magazine with a bespoke Crippled Black Phoenix cover (which you can view below), plus a signed Banefyre art print from the band and a unique Crippled Black Phoenix Banefyre air freshener. The bundle is not available in store, and is limited in number, so when it's gone, it's gone for good. 

Get your bundle here (opens in new tab).

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.