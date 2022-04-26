Crippled Black Phoenix announce new album Banefyre

UK dark prog rockers Crippled Black Phoenix have announced that they will release their latest album, Banefyre, through Season Of Mist on September 9.

At the same time the band have announced a run of European and UK live dates for August and September with labelmates Impure Wihelmina and shoegazers MØL.

"So yeah, this announcement is a pretty special one," the band announce. "The album and the tour! They’re finally happening! Banefyre, The Musical!

"CBP is still alive. Still predictably unpredictable, doing our own thing. Accept no imitation. If you find it necessary to indulge yourself with a full dose of “the Musical!”, you’ll find a fantastic dance of triumph and defeat amongst a starlit atmosphere of deviant Magik. A congregation of outland dwelling characters in tales of caution and of hope, a reflection of human nature, ‘This, a journey through OUR world which only we understand but strikes a chord of lightning blue recognition amongst the crowd.



As satisfying as the longest and most perfect shit.

To coin a phrase..



The Scene.

The Prophet.

The Clown.

The End."

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting for Banefyre, the follow-up to 2020's Ellengæst, below.

Crippled Black Phoenix tour dates:

Aug 25: GER Hannover Faust

Aug 26: GER Hamburg Banhoff Pauli

Aug 27: DEN Copenhagen Hotel Cecil

Aug 28: GER Berlin SO36

Aug 29: GER Leipzig Täubchenthal

Aug 30: GER Munich Backstage

Aug 31: HUN Budapest A38

Sep 1: AUT Vienna Chelsea

Sep 2: ITA Bologna Link

Sep 3: SWI Winterhur Gasswerk

Sep 4: FRA Paris Backstage

Sep 5: GER Cologne Essikfabrik

Sep 6: NED Zoertemeer Boerdrij

Sep 7: UK London The Dome

Sep 8: UK Bristol The Fleece

Sep 9: UK Manchester Rebellion

Sep 10: UK Glasgow Classic Grand

(Image credit: Season Of Mist)

Crippled Black Phoenix: Banefyre

1. Intro/Incantation For The Different (2:49)

2. Wyches And Basterdz (4:57)

3. Ghostland (5:43)

4. The Reckoning (6:49)

5. Bonefire (4:36)

6. Rose Of Jericho (13:47)

7. Blackout77 (7:37)

8. Down The Rabbit Hole (10:32)

9. Everything Is Beautiful But Us (4:36)

10. The Pilgrim (6:19)

11. I'm OK, Just Not Alright (10:05)

12. The Scene Is A False Prophet (15:13)

13. No Regrets (4:30)