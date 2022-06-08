Crippled Black Phoenix share stark video for new track Blackout 77

UK dark prog rockers Crippled Black Phoenix have shared a stark video for their new track Blackout 77 which you can watch below. The song reflects on the New York City power failure of 1977 which resulted in citywide looting and arson.

It's the first new music to be released from Crippled Black Phoenix's upcoming album Banefyre, which will be released through Season Of Mist on September 9.

"A story of when, just for a night, the underclass, the downtrodden, the subjugated and outcast, all exploded in a rage when the power in New York City went down," explains Justin Greaves. "The tension of years of oppression and abuse was released. For one night the freaks made themselves known and fired arrows to the sky. Blackout 77 is one part of our Banefyre, The Musical journey. Fitting with the other tales and laments giving light to life’s outcasts, the freaks, the different. Who’s laughing now?"

At the same time Crippled Black Phoenix have announced a run of European and UK live dates for August and September with labelmates Impure Wihelmina and shoegazers MØL.

Pre-save Banefyre.