Cradle Of Filth enjoy dark Victorian gothic vibe on Necromantic Fantasies video

Extreme metal conquistadors Cradle Of Filth have unveiled the latest single from their upcoming Existence Is Futile album. Necromantic Fantasies follows the release of the almost 100% diabolical Crawling King Chaos video at the end of July.

"This is a very different video from its predecessor," intones frontman Dani Filth, "sporting more of a narrative amid leaning back toward a dark Victorian gothic vibe, showcasing the second of many unique tracks on this, our 13th album.

"It’s very cinematic, much like Crawling King Chaos, but walking a much more 'dark faerytale' path," he continues. "The director Vicente has done such an amazing job bringing the storyline together with the band and the incredible sets. It looks gorgeous. And the song is pretty good too!"

Existence Is Futile will issue forth into all good record stores on October 22. The follow-up to 2017's Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness of Decay, it was recorded at Grindstone Studios in Suffolk with Scott Atkins, and is the first album from the band since new keyboardist Anabelle Iratni joined earlier this year.

"The album is about existentialism, existential dread and fear of thev unknown," Filth explains. "The concept wasn’t created by the pandemic. We’d written it long before that began and it is really but the tip of the mountain as far as the way the world is headed, you know?

"I guess the title, Existence Is Futile, does sound a little morbid. But again, it’s more about recognising that truth and saying that everything is permitted because nothing really matters, which mimics the occultist Aleister Crowley’s maxim. We all know we’re going to die, so we might as well indulge life while we possess it."

Last month, Filth revealed that he’d been emailing pop singer Ed Sheeran, hinting at a future collaboration between two of Suffolk's most successful musical exports. The news came in the wake of Sheeran revealing his unlikely love for Cradle Of Filth in a newspaper interview.

Existence Is Futile tracklist

01. The Fate Of The World On Our Shoulders

02. Existential Terror

03. Necromantic Fantasies

04. Crawling King Chaos

05. Here Comes A Candle… (Infernal Lullaby)

06. Black Smoke Curling From The Lips Of War

07. Discourse Between A Man And His Soul

08. The Dying Of The Embers

09. Ashen Mortality

10. How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose?

11. Suffer Our Dominion

12. Us, Dark, Invincible