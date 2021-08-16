Cradle Of Filth's Dani Filth hints at collaboration with Ed Sheeran

In some of the strangest news you’re likely to hear today, Cradle Of Filth mainman Dani Filth has revealed that he’s been emailing pop singer Ed Sheeran, hinting at a future collaboration between the unlikely pair.

Filth’s revelation comes after Sheeran recently revealed that he was a Cradle Of Filth fan and was “really into death metal as a kid” to The Sun newspaper. Sheeran said: “I listened to Cradle of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff. I’m not saying I could ever step into that world [but] I learnt all those riffs on guitar as a kid. That’s something I’ve never thought about doing – but something I would not be opposed to creating.”

Speaking to Kerrang! Radio at Bloodstock Festival last weekend, Filth revealed that he and Sheeran had been in contact.

“I’ve actually been emailing with him. No no, it’s true!” he insisted. “He actually touched base with me. I’ve been invited up to his place. Well, he said he could come down to mine, but I pointed out to him that I don’t own my own bar or village, and it’d be better if I went there. He said he’d do anything. Quite literally. He said he’s a massive fan. He seems like a genuinely very nice guy actually.

“I think the Ed Sheeran collaboration would be great fun," he continued. "I think it’d be great if we did it for charity because at least it would bring a bit of credibility to it. Because obviously to his public, it’d be like ‘Oh my god, he’s got this weird comical guy’, and to my public, it’d be like ‘Oh my god, this is a bit weird, isn’t it?’ But I think that sort of thing, nowadays, works.

“Fellow Suffolk lad could come good in the end,” he added. “Dracula’s Castle On The Hill, anyone?”

Cradle Of Filth have also announced they will perform a special album release show at The Roundhouse in London on October 31. The set will include fan favourites as well as songs from their upcoming new album Existence Is Futile, which is out October 22 via Nuclear Blast.

Filth says: "An iconic venue, an iconic setlist, All Hallows' Eve in London... six highly strung extreme metal musicians. What could possibly go wrong?! Seriously though, this is going to be a worthy return to the capitol after pre-Covid's London 2019 Palladium bash; another auspicious night swathed in mist and full production. So come now Children of the Beast, this Halloween, Sunday 31st October, to our musical séance to raise the dead from their graves. Hot ghoulfriends invited!"

Tickets will be going on general sale Wednesday August 18 at 10am BST. O2 presale is available now and Live Nation and Venue Presale start tomorrow Tuesday August 17 at 10am BST.