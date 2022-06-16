Cosmograf return with video for new single British Made

UK proggers Cosmograf will release their ninth studio album Heroic Materials in September

UK prog rockers Cosmograf have released a video for their brand new single, British Made, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming new album, their ninth studio release, Heroic Materials, which will be released through the Gravity Dream label on September 9.

The new album is a conceptual piece, centred around the character William ‘Billy’ May, who looks back on his life at the age of 99 and realises the world has completely changed since he was a young man put into an impossible scenario, defending his country from the air. He no longer recognises much of the modern world but understands that the human race must live in a different way in the future.

The album sees the character wrestling with his memories of the war, and harbouring nostalgia for a past era but he realises that change is essential if we are to avoid climate catastrophe.

“This album is really about change, our refusal to accept it, but also recognising that it’s essential to our survival”, says Cosmograf's Robin Armstrong. “The story centres on a WWII Spitfire pilot who laments a lost golden era, but reflects that the human race must change its ways in order to preserve our existence on the earth.”

Heroic Materials will be available on CD, Deluxe Media book edition, vinyl and digital formats.

Pre-order Heroic Materials.

