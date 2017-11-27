Cosmograf announce Christmas single A Festive Ghost

Cosmograf have announced the release of a Christmas single title A Festive Ghost.

It’ll be released on Friday (December 1) and a donation will be made to Macmillan Cancer Support for each digital download purchased.

All instruments are played by Robin Armstrong, with the track said to be an “unconventional Christmas song” which “is a wistful reflection on the pressures of maintaining damaged relationships at the time of the festive season.”

A Festive Ghost will be available via the Cosmograf Bandcamp page.

In addition, Cosmograf will re-release their second album When Age Has Done Its Duty on January 26. It originally launched in 2011 on F2 Records but has been out of print for some time. The record’s central concept focuses on the ageing process.

Armstrong says: “It’s considered by many to be a seminal work in the Cosmograf catalogue, so rather than just re- issuing it I thought it would be better to completely remix and master it and address some of the issues that were less than perfect on the original recording.

“Many of the original guitar, bass and vocal parts have been re-recorded, new string arrangements added, and a more dynamic low volume level master produced. I’m really pleased with how it’s now sounding.”

When Age Has Done Its Duty will be released on the Cosmograf Music label on CD and digital formats, with a vinyl version planned for later in 2018. Pre-orders will start before Christmas on the Cosmograf website.

Cosmograf released the album The Hay-Man Dreams earlier this year.

