Oli Sykes is animated as a vampire as Bring Me The Horizon team up with Corpse on video for CODE MISTAKE

San Diego YouTuber Corpse has released an animated video to accompany his recent collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon, on a single titled CODE MISTAKE.

The mysterious Corpse – who often goes by Corpse Husband – has built up a huge following online through music and streaming games on Twitch. He recently went on hiatus without offering an explanation and emerged to release the audio on June 30.

He's also known for narrating horror stories, so the look and feel of this animated promo should come as no surprise to his fans.

Directed and animated by Tristan Zammit, CODE MISTAKE sees a persecuted figure which bears more than a passing resemblance to Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes. During the 2:45 minute clip, he's trapped in a number of execution scenarios, including gallows and a guillotine. As the story unfolds, it is revealed that he's a vampire.

If you're comfortable with viewing animated scenes of executions and the depictions of mythical beings, check it out below.

Bring Me The Horizon are currently on tour with Fall Out Boy in North America. Catch them at the following venues:

Jul 11: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jul 13: Somerset Somerset Amphitheater, WI

Jul 15: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 16: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Jul 18: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 19: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 21: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 22: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jul 24: West Palm Beach iThink Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 25: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 26: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheater, GA

Jul 29: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 01: Forest Hills Forest Hills Stadium, NY

Aug 02: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 04: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 05: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 06: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

The band recently announced details of their biggest UK tour to date, which takes place in January 2024. They play:

Jan 09: Cardiff International Arena

Jan 10: Bournemouth International Centre, UK

Jan 12: Birmingham Utility Arena, UK

Jan 13: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jan 14: Glasgow 0VO Hydro, UK

Jan 16: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 17: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

Jan 18: Sheffield Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Jan 23: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

The band will release their seventh album, Post Human: Nex Gen on September 15.