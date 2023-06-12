Bring Me The Horizon announce new album and tour

Sheffield's Bring My The Horizon have announced that they'll release their seventh album Post Human: Nex Gen later this year. They'll follow the album with a tour of The UK and Ireland early next year, news confirmed during the band's headlining set at this year's Download Festival.

The 10-date run of shows will kick off at the International Arena, Cardiff, on January 9, and wrap up at Dublin's 3 Arena on January 23. The dates will also include a show at London’s 20,000 capacity O2 Arena and a hometown booking at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena. Full dates below.

Ticket pre-sales will begin this Wednesday at 10am, with tickets going on sale to the general public at the same time on Friday. Support at all shows will comes from Bad Omens, Casseytte and Static Dress.

Next week Bring Me The Horizon join Fall Out Boy for their summer US stadium and arena tour, which commences on June 21 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. Full dates follow - tickets are on sale now.

Bring Me The Horizon: UK and Ireland tour 2024

Jan 09: Cardiff International Arena

Jan 10: Bournemouth International Centre, UK

Jan 12: Birmingham Utility Arena, UK

Jan 13: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jan 14: Glasgow 0VO Hydro, UK

Jan 16: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 17: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

Jan 18: Sheffield Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Jan 23: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

(Image credit: Live Nation)

Fall Out Boy/Bring Me The Horizon US tour 2023

Jun 21: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jun 23: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jun 24: Bonner Springs Azura Amphitheater, KS

Jun 27: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jun 28: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Jun 30: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Jul 01: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 02: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA

Jul 05: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 07: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 09: Englewood Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 11: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jul 13: Somerset Somerset Amphitheater, WI

Jul 15: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 16: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Jul 18: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 19: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 21: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 22: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jul 24: West Palm Beach iThink Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 25: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 26: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheater, GA

Jul 29: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 01: Forest Hills Forest Hills Stadium, NY

Aug 02: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 04: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 05: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 06: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ