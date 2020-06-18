Coridian release video for new song Seed II

New Zealand prog rockers Coridian have premiered their new video for Seed II with Prog. The song is taken from the band's recent Eldur EP, the third inna four-EP cycle of releases that began with 2015's Oceanic EP. Seed II is the continuation to the story of growth and extending one's self awareness onto the outer branches of life. You can watch the video in full below.

"Being the observer of the world moving before our eyes, we see the direction we could go and the choices we can make," the band explain. "Hoping to better our surroundings and the people we impact along the way. Planting the seed and hoping for a better future."

Coridian will play a live show to officially launch the EP in New Zealand at Auckland's Ding Dong Lounge on July 11. The b and are already writing Seed III, the final chapter to the saga of personal growth and the pursuit of happiness.

Get Eldur.