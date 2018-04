Slipknot ‘wearing influences on sleeve’ for next album says Corey Taylor

Slipknot are revisiting their early influences as they plan their sixth album, says frontman Corey Taylor.

And he believes the result will be a record that moves them forward while remaining true to their roots.

The follow-up to .5: The Gray Chapter is likely to arrive next year, with a number of possible directions discussed, including a concept album and a tied-in movie.

Taylor tells Rolling Stone: “We’re trying to think of where we can go musically that still has the soul of what we’re trying to say, what we’re trying to do, how we’re trying to help people evolve with their lives.

“We love everything from old-school thrash to bands like Neurosis, Nine Inch Nails. We’re wearing our influences a little more on our sleeve and seeing where that will take us.”

He’s also preparing for the next Stone Sour record, while Slipknot will tour North America with Marilyn Manson during the summer, before a joint event with Ozzy Osbourne’s Ozzfest in September.

The band have just confirmed the latest edition of their festival series – Knotfest Mexico will take place on October 15-16 at Ford Pegaso, Toluca, featuring Slayer, Deftones and the Offspring, with more acts to be announced.

Jun 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jun 11: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jun 13: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Jun 14: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Jun 15: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, NV

Jun 18: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jun 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jun 21: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jun 24: Austin Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 26: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jun 28: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jun 29: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Jul 01: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 02: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 03: Simpsonville Charter Amphitheater, SC

Jul 06: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 10: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 14-16: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 19: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Jul 20: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jul 21: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 24: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 26: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 27: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 29: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 02: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 04: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 05: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA