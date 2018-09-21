Corey Taylor on why Knotfest could become a touring festival

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor says the band have been thinking about taking Knotfest on the road.

They recently announced that they’d take their festival to Bogota, Colombia, on October 26, with a lineup so far featuring other artists including, Judas Priest, Helloween, Kreator, Arch Enemy and Goatwhore.

And asked by Jamey Jasta on The Jasta Show podcast if they’d thought of making Knotfest a 20-30 date touring festival, Taylor replies: “It’s definitely something we’re thinking about and it’s one of the reasons why we built it the way we have.

“For us it was about the foundation of the brand itself. It was making sure that this was something that we could continue to build up. You don’t want to go from zero to a million.

“So, it’s something that we’re definitely thinking about for certain spots in America, making Knotfest dates.

“And, this is important, we’re not afraid to take it away for a year and then bring it back. That’s what people don’t understand. It’s not completely gone, because we’re doing the one in Colombia. But, it doesn’t have to be a yearly thing.”

Taylor adds: “Do it one country one year, do it in a couple of other countries the next year. It doesn’t have to be something like that so you’re constantly stabilising your brand and making money and doing something cool. And you’re also creating supply and demand.”

Slipknot are currently putting the pieces in place for the follow-up to .5: The Gray Chapter, with Taylor adding in the new interview: “The next Slipknot album is coming out next year. We’re already planning for that.”

Here’s everything we know about the new album.