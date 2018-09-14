Slipknot announce home town haunted house experience

Slipknot have announced that they’ve teamed up with the Slaughterhouse Haunted Attraction for a horror-themed event, which will run throughout October.

The Slaughterhouse will feature memorabilia, decor and themed actors and will run in the band’s home town on Des Moines, Iowa, from October 5-28, with a VIP weekend planned on October 18-21.

The special weekend will include guided tours of the horror-filled attraction with a member of Slipknot, while there will also be meet and greet sessions with the band and exclusive merchandise bundles.

Speaking about the partnership, Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan tells Iowa Public Radio: “I’ve been to a lot of these sort of things all around the world in my career and there were many things in here that I’ve never experienced.

“I just love that because I was born less than a mile from here and that makes me happy. It makes us happy to keep it home. A couple of us still live here, so we’re just going to bring ourselves. And when we bring ourselves, stuff happens!”

Tickets are now available.

Slipknot have also confirmed the first ever Knotfest Colombia, which will take place in Bogota on October 26. Artists so far confirmed include Judas Priest, Halloween, Kreator, Arch Enemy and Goatwhore.

The band are currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter, with frontman Corey Taylor confirming they had a least 16 songs in demo form.

Taylor added: “This is Iowa levels of heavy. And I have to go out and tour this shit at my age – I can feel those songs in my back!"