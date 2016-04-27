Corey Taylor, Geezer Butler to appear at benefit show for school kids

Corey Taylor and Geezer Butler are among a host of rock stars who will be performing at a benefit concert for Los Angeles schoolchildren.

The Slipknot frontman and Black Sabbath bassist will be joined by former Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum, Stone Temple Pilots brothers Dean and Robert Deleo, The Cult’s Billy Duffy and Toto’s Steve Lukather – among others – at the Adopt The Arts event in LA on May 12.

The event takes place at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, with tickets starting at $40 and rising to $500 for meet-and-greet opportunities. A VIP table option is also available for $4500.

An auction will also be held on the night, with all proceeds going to Adopt The Arts’ work in Los Angeles elementary schools.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2016 inductees Glenn Hughes and Robin Zander will also be honoured on the night for their contributions to American art and culture.

Cheap Trick man Zander says: “All of my career I’ve been involved in promoting the arts in elementary schools and I’m proud to be part of Adopt The Arts honours.

“My thanks goes out to the foundation and I hope that fans everywhere will come and join us for a successful evening of fun, music and fundraising. See you there.”

Tickets are available now.