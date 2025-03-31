"We have a very, very simple goal, to make this the greatest day in the history of heavy metal." Tom Morello reveals what we can expect from Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning mega-gig, teases added surprise from "huge superstars"

As if we weren't already excited enough for Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne's final show

Tom Morello
(Image credit: Sara Jaye/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Tom Morello has spoken about his role as the Musical Director of Black Sabbath's upcoming Back To The Beginning mega-gig in Birmingham, and stated that his aim is to make make the July 5 show nothing less than "the greatest day in the history of heavy metal'.

Speaking to Australian Musician about his involvement in the much-anticipated show at Villa Park, Morello says, "I owe a great debt to Ozzy [Osbourne] and to Black Sabbath. And it’s an honour to be a part of it.”

"It came about [because] Ozzy and Sharon asked me to do," the guitarist explained. "They surprised me one day and said, ‘There’s gonna be one more Black Sabbath show, all four original members, the last-ever Ozzy Osbourne show. We wanna have a big day of celebration and will you help curate it?’ And I was, like, Well, that’s crazy. But yes, of course. Heavy metal is the music that made me love music, and Black Sabbath invented heavy metal."

Pointing out that the “preparation” is already well under way, Morello continues, "Where it’s at now… First of all, when we first sat down, we have a very, very simple goal, and that’s to make this the greatest day in the history of heavy metal. And to that end, you’ve probably seen the listed setlist. And let me tell you, there’s some huge superstars who are gonna be surprises on that day too. So, the idea is to really acknowledge the importance of that band in a way that the whole world will forever know."

The one-day Back To The Beginning event will also feature the final solo performance from Ozzy Osbourne, plus a support bill that includes a ‘who’s who’ of hard rock royalty, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Tool, Gojira, Anthrax, Lamb Of God, Halestorm, Alice In Chains and Mastodon.

Morello will be arranging an all-star “supergroup”, to include Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jonathan Davis (Korn), Wolfgang Van Halen and more.

Actor Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game Of Thrones) will compere.

Talking recently on Ozzy Speaks, the Sirius XM show in which he and his good friend Billy Morrison play some of their favourite songs, Ozzy stated "I'm not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them."

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

