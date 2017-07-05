Comeback Kid & Every Time I Die plot European tour

Comeback Kid and Every Time I Die have announced a co-headline tour of the UK and Europe for later this year.

Canadian outfit Comeback Kid will perform in support of their upcoming album Outsider, which is due for release on September 8 via Nuclear Blast, while Every Time I Die will play material from their 2016 record Low Teens.

It’s also been confirmed that Knocked Loose and Higher Power will provide support on the tour, which will get under way on November 16 in Antwerp.

Comeback Kid launched their new single Absolute last month which featured a guest appearance from fellow Canadian Devin Townsend, with vocalist Andrew Neufeld reporting: “Our new album is going to be the most diverse and interesting record yet in my opinion. There are a few collaborations and we stepped outside of our box and out of our comfort zone a lot on this one.”

In February, Every Time I Die released a NSFW video for their track I Didn’t Want To Join Your Stupid Cult Anyway.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, July 7, at 9am GMT.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Comeback Kid, Every Time I Die 2017 European tour

Nov 16: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 17: Oberhausen Kulttempel, Germany

Nov 18: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Nov 19: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Nov 20: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 21: Berlin SO36, Germany

Nov 22: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 23: Utrecht Helling, Netherlands

Nov 24: London Koko, UK

Nov 25: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Nov 26: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Nov 28: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 29: Paris Gibus, France (without Every Time I Die)

Nov 30: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland (without Every Time I Die)

Dec 01: Vienna Flex, Austria (without Every Time I Die)

Dec 02: Budapest Akvarium, Hungary (without Every Time I Die)

Dec 03: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic (without Every Time I Die)

