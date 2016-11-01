Every Time I Die album review – Low Teens

This Buffalo-based band excel at albums that grow more addictive with each play. Low Teens boasts killer standalone tracks but the full album experience is especially exciting thanks to its initial wild abandon taking a more introspective turn as things progress.

Frontman Keith Buckley’s wife suffered serious pregnancy complications before the birth of their child and the raw emotion still riding through his lyrics is palpable. His vocals are exceptional and guest Tim Singer (Deadguy, Kiss It Goodbye) joins him on the roars for Fear And Trembling and Panic At The Disco’s Brendon Urie adds his melodic tones to It Remembers.

The result is almost as memorable as infectious anthems Religion Of Speed and Map Change. The band certainly know when to let rip and when to hold back, and drummer Daniel Davison (Norma Jean, Underoath) comes into his own for Awful Lot and the brutal but strangely vulnerable Petal. ETID’s back catalogue has few weak links so it’s no surprise that this eighth full-length is impressive, but there is a new depth to both its aggression and to its restraint. Among the rock’n’roll grime, energetic anthems, gritty hardcore punk, and injection of Southern influence and groove, ETID are more impassioned than ever.