Every Time I Die's new video is a NSFW memetastic glorious mess

You’ve got to love Every Time I Die. Not only are they one of the greatest hardcore bands to ever exist, but their sense of humour is a breath of fresh air in a scene often filled with po-faced sternness. Not every music video need a Hollywood budget and not every lyric video needs blood splatters and a distressed font, sometimes all you need is a meme generator and a dirty mind.

Waiting for their video for Map Change to be edited, guitarist Jordan Buckley created this bonkers video for I Didn’t Want To Join Your Stupid Cult Anyway, and it’s… interesting. Accompanying the flailing wrecking ball of a song are some of the internet’s golden memes (the Happy Picard, Leave Britney Alone, Dancing Obama), loads of animals, loads of wrestling, loads of drinking, and some nudey sex stuff. Seriously, there are quite a few willies in here.

Is this the future of DIY music videos? No more using your mate’s dad’s camera to film some grainy footage of you headbanging in the woods, you’re much more likely to find fame with a well-placed Harambe gif. Go on, try it.

WARNING: Before watching this video, please note it’s NSFW as it contains a fair bit of nudity and sex stuff.

