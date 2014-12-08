Collins cancels first show in 4 years

Phil Collins pulled out of what was to be his first gig in four years on the orders of his doctor.

The former Genesis frontman and drummer announced in August that he was to take part in a fundraising event for his Little Dreams Foundation on December 6 in Miami.

He made the announcement after his short appearance with students at Miami Country Day School, where he led them through In The Air Tonight and Land Of Confusion.

But ahead of the scheduled performance at the weekend, sound checks for the performance went badly as he suffered the effects of a long-running neurological condition.

At the end of Saturday’s fundraiser, Collins greeted the crowd and apologised for cancelling the planned set, Miami.com reports.

After explaining he had been working with doctors in the run-up to the event, he said: “Trust me, you wouldn’t enjoy it.”

Collins retired after releasing a covers album in 2010, but last year admitted he wanted to go back into action.