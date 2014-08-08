Collins confirms benefit show

Phil Collins has confirmed another stage appearance after ending his retirement in May.

The former Genesis frontman and drummer will take part in a fundraising event for his Little Dreams Foundation on December 6 in Miami.

It follows his short appearance with students at Miami Country Day School, where he led them through In The Air Tonight and Land Of Confusion.

Collins’ announcement will fuel speculation that he’s planning a fully-fledged comeback. He retired after releasing a covers album in 2010, but last year admitted he wanted to go back into action. In June his bassist Lee Sklar revealed his boss had arranged three weeks of “exploratory rehearsals” although no further plans had been made.

The sessions included drummer Jason Bonham – who last week bowed out of California Breed, the band he’d co-founded with Glenn Hughes, citing “professional commitments.”