Coldbones release new video for Collapse

UK post/prog rockers Coldbones have released a video for their new single Collpase. It's the first single to be taken from the band's forthcoming new album The Cataclysm, which will be released through Dunk! Records on April 17. You can watch the video in full below.

"We wanted a song that would showcase the brutality of the great flood consuming our world and plunging it into darkness," the band tell Prog. "The scale of the waves and catastrophic force that comes with each blow is enough to demolish even the most epic of landscapes."

Adds guitarist Jordan Gilbert: "Collectively, it was all our favourite track once we had finished writing the album, and still stands as the song we are most looking forward to playing live. The narrative to the video is based on the new direction we have taken. We are portraying the new style through persona’s which are ‘created’ in the video. The ominous character resembles the instigator of the darker, heavier sound, which he embeds into us."

The Cataclysm is described as a conceptual affair described by the band as “a fatalist portrait”, each of the album’s ten tracks will serve as interconnecting pieces of a larger picture that offers the listener nothing less than a front-row seat to the end of the world.

"The Cataclysm presents a fictional take on two catastrophic events," say Coldbones. "The album draws inspiration from past catastrophes as well as works of fiction from various sources."