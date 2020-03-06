Coldbones release teaser video for new album

Kent post-rock trio and Prog Award nominees Coldbones have released a teaser trailer for their forthcoming new album The Cataclysm. You can watch the video in full below.

The band's second album will be released through Dunk! Records on April 17, and is a conceptual affair described by the band as “a fatalist portrait”, each of the album’s ten tracks will serve as interconnecting pieces of a larger picture that offers the listener nothing less than a front-row seat to the end of the world.

"The Cataclysm presents a fictional take on two catastrophic events," the band tell Prog. "The album draws inspiration from past catastrophes as well as works of fiction from various sources", explains the band on their forthcoming epic.

“We explored a reality where chaos and destruction consumed everything and everyone, in the form of two catastrophic events - The Flooding of the World and The Burning of the Earth. As fire rains from the sky and sea levels rise, the airwaves are polluted with disturbance signals of the few that remain.”

The Cataclysm will be preceded by a first single on March 12.