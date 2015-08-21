Coheed launch You Got Spirit, Kid video

Coheed And Cambria have released a video for their track You Got Spirit, Kid.

It’s taken from their eighth album The Color Before The Sun, released on October 9 via 300 Entertainment. It’s Claudio Sanchez an co’s first non-concept album.

Sanchez said: “I want people to know that Coheed can write that sort of record. I’ve always said there’s never been a limitation on the band – it makes no sense to me to draw a line in the sand and never cross it.”

The Color Before The Sun will be available via CD, digital download, and a limited-edition deluxe box set. It’s available for pre-order through the band’s website.

The group are currently on tour across Europe and will return to North America later this month.

The Color Before The Sun tracklist

01. Island 02. Eraser 03. Colors 04. Here To Mars 05. Ghost 06. Atlas 07. Young Love 08. You Got Spirit, Kid 09. The Audience 10. Peace To The Mountain