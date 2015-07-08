Coheed detail non-concept album

Coheed And Cambria will release their eighth album The Color Before The Sun in October – and it’ll be their first-ever non-concept title.

Claudio Sanchez and co have launched a lyric video for lead track You Got Spirit, Kid, which becomes available as a digital single on July 10.

It’s the first time the band have stepped away from setting their albums around The Amory Wars, their science fiction saga about the lives of Coheed and Cambria Kilgannon.

Sanchez says: “I want people to know that Coheed can write that sort of record. I’ve always said ithere’s never been a limitation on the band – it makes no sense to me to draw a line in the sand and never cross it.”

The Color Before The Sun was recorded at St Charles Studio in Nashville, and produced by Jay Joyce. Coheed hit the road next month with dates in the US and Europe, plus a standalone appearance at the UK;s Heavy Fest:

Aug 08: Nashville Ink-N-Iron Festival, TN

Aug 09: Atlanta Wrecking Ball, GA

Aug 14: Hevy Fest, UK

Aug 15: Amsterdam Neverender, Netherlands

Aug 16: Serengeti Festival, Germany

Aug 18: Frankfurt Neverender, Germany

Aug 19: Cologne Neverender, Germany

Aug 20: Gampel Open Air Festival, Switzerland

Aug 21: Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 28-30: Denver Riot Fest, CO

Sep 11-13: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 13: Sterling Heights Chill On The Hill, MI

Sep 19-20: Toronto Riot Fest, ON

Oct 25: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 31: Phoenix Monster Mash Music Festival, AZ

Nov 06-08: Austin Fun Fun Fun Fest, TX