Coheed And Cambria add UK dates

Coheed And Cambria have confirmed three UK dates in addition to their appearances at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

They’ll play Glasgow, Manchester and London in the days leading up to the August bank holiday weekender, with support from La Dispute and mewithoutYou.

Frontman Claudio Sanchez says: “Over the years, the UK has become very important to us. The fact that we are still able to come over to play shows and experience festivals like Reading and Leeds, and have fans who are passionately interested in what we do – we consider ourselves lucky.”

Tickets for the new shows go on sale on May 20 (Friday). Coheed And Cambria released The Color Before The Sun – their first non-concept album – last year.

Aug 22: Glasgow O2 ABC

Aug 23: Manchester O2 Ritz

Aug 24: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Aug 26: Leeds Festival

Aug 28: Reading Festival

