Coheed And Cambria, Good Charlotte, Brian Fallon, more for Reading and Leeds

The Reading and Leeds twin festivals have added 70 acts to their bills, including Coheed And Cambria, Good Charlotte and Brian Fallon.
They’ll join the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Biffy Clyro, Mastodon, Twenty One Pilots, the Eagles Of Death Metal, Five Finger Death Punch and others for the August bank holiday weekend events.
Day splits have also been confirmed via the latest festival poster.
Organisers say: “With over 70 names added today, Reading and Leeds 2016 boasts the biggest names, sounds and festival moments for another unmissable year.
“With five Headliners across three days, over 28 UK and European festival exclusives and an untouchable blend of musical legends and future stars, Reading and Leeds has it all for the defining festival weekend.”
Tickets are on sale now for the Reading event at Richfield Avenue, and the Leeds event at Brmham Park, on August 26-28.
Reading And Leeds festivals latest additions
Nas (UK Festival Exclusive)
Frank Turner
Kano
Good Charlotte (UK Festival Exclusive)
Coheed and Cambria
Tonight Alive (UK Festival Exclusive)
Spring King
Sunset Sons
Haelos
Black Foxxes
The Temper Trap
Brian Fallon And The Crowes
BØRNS
Eagulls
Clean Cut Kid
Pulled Apart By Horses
Ezra Furman
VANT
The Magic Gang
Blaenavon
The Hunna
LANY
The Sherlocks
Rationale
Beach Baby
Transviolet
Isaac Gracie
Lewis Del Mar
Otherkin
Anteros
The Beach
The Vryll Society
Area 52
Tibet
Thrice
Hacktivist
Nothing More
Milk Teeth
Giraffe Tongue Orchestra
MGK
Heck
ROAM
Beach Slang
SWMRS
Superheaven
Big Spring
Waterparks
Yung Lean
Hoodie Allen
Maverick Sabre
Metro Boomin
Little Simz
Fekky
Geko
Bugzy Malone
Logic
K.Flay
Franko Fraize
Clara Amfo
SOPHIE
Danny L Harle
Rag’n’Bone Man
Friction
Fred V & Grafix
Delta Heavy
The Japanese House
99 Souls
Redlight
Lion Babe
Zac Samuel
Tkay Maidza
Hermitude
Lemaitre
Low Steppa
Draper
James Organ