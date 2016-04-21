Coheed And Cambria, Good Charlotte, Brian Fallon, more for Reading and Leeds

The Reading and Leeds twin festivals have added 70 acts to their bills, including Coheed And Cambria, Good Charlotte and Brian Fallon.

They’ll join the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Biffy Clyro, Mastodon, Twenty One Pilots, the Eagles Of Death Metal, Five Finger Death Punch and others for the August bank holiday weekend events.

Day splits have also been confirmed via the latest festival poster.

Organisers say: “With over 70 names added today, Reading and Leeds 2016 boasts the biggest names, sounds and festival moments for another unmissable year.

“With five Headliners across three days, over 28 UK and European festival exclusives and an untouchable blend of musical legends and future stars, Reading and Leeds has it all for the defining festival weekend.”

Tickets are on sale now for the Reading event at Richfield Avenue, and the Leeds event at Brmham Park, on August 26-28.

Reading And Leeds festivals latest additions

Nas (UK Festival Exclusive)

Frank Turner

Kano

Good Charlotte (UK Festival Exclusive)

Coheed and Cambria

Tonight Alive (UK Festival Exclusive)

Spring King

Sunset Sons

Haelos

Black Foxxes

The Temper Trap

Brian Fallon And The Crowes

BØRNS

Eagulls

Clean Cut Kid

Pulled Apart By Horses

Ezra Furman

VANT

The Magic Gang

Blaenavon

The Hunna

LANY

The Sherlocks

Rationale

Beach Baby

Transviolet

Isaac Gracie

Lewis Del Mar

Otherkin

Anteros

The Beach

The Vryll Society

Area 52

Tibet

Thrice

Hacktivist

Nothing More

Milk Teeth

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra

MGK

Heck

ROAM

Beach Slang

SWMRS

Superheaven

Big Spring

Waterparks

Yung Lean

Hoodie Allen

Maverick Sabre

Metro Boomin

Little Simz

Fekky

Geko

Bugzy Malone

Logic

K.Flay

Franko Fraize

Clara Amfo

SOPHIE

Danny L Harle

Rag’n’Bone Man

Friction

Fred V & Grafix

Delta Heavy

The Japanese House

99 Souls

Redlight

Lion Babe

Zac Samuel

Tkay Maidza

Hermitude

Lemaitre

Low Steppa

Draper

James Organ