Coheed And Cambria announce new album The Unheavenly Creatures

Coheed And Cambria have announced details of their highly anticipated new studio album.

The follow-up to 2015’s The Color Before the Sun is titled The Unheavenly Creatures and will launch on October 5 and features a total of 15 tracks spanning 78-minutes.

The news comes after vocalist and guitarist Claudio Sanchez, guitarist Travis Stever, drummer Josh Eppard and bassist Zach Cooper premiered their epic new track The Dark Sentencer earlier this month.

A limited edition deluxe box set titled Vaxis - Act 1: The Unheavenly Creatures will also launch on October 5.

It will contain an 80-page illustrated sci-fi novel which has been illustrated by Chase Stone, along with the complete Act 1 novella written by Sanchez and his wife Chondra Echert.

The package also comes with a wearable hard-plastic mask of the main character in The Unheavenly Creatures, a CD of the album, demos, a fold-out poster, a card which allows early access to tickets for the band’s upcoming tour dates and a certificate of authenticity.

New music from the album is expected to be released next month, while pre-orders for the box set are now being taken exclusively through the band’s website. Orders for the standard version will begin on Friday (June 29).

Find The Unheavenly Creatures cover art and tracklist below.

Coheed And Cambria will head out on a co-headline tour across the US with Taking Back Sunday from July 6.

Coheed And Cambria The Unheavenly Creatures tracklist

1. Prologue

2. The Dark Sentencer

3. Unheavenly Creatures

4. Toys

5. Black Sunday

6. Queen Of The Dark

7. True Ugly

8. Love Protocol

9. The Pavilion (A Long Way Back)

10. Night-Time Walkers

11. The Gutter

12. All On Fire

13. It Walks Among US

14. Old Flames

15. Lucky Stars