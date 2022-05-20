Coheed And Cambria announce UK and European tour dates for October

US prog rockers Coheed And Cambria will release new concept album Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind later this month

US prog rockers Coheed And Cambria have announced a run of UK and European tour dates for October this year.

The quartet will release their latest album, Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind through Roadrunner Records on May 27. The new album sees a return to mainman Claudio Sanchez's The Amory Wars concept, and is the second instalment of a five-part arc about a couple on the run from tyrannical forces and their mysterious new addition. The album is a follow-up to 2018's Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures.

The band will co-headline the dates with US rockers Thrice and be supported by Touché Amoré. Ticket pre-sales begin from Wednesday May 25 at 10am local time. Tickets then go on general sale on Friday May 27 at 10am local time. A limited number of special VIP packages will also be available.

Coheed And Cambria UK and European Tour 2022:
Oct 14: UK Bristol O2 Academy
Oct 15: UK Birmongham O2 Academy
Oct 16: UK London O2 Brixton Academy
Oct 18: UK Manchester Academy
Oct 19: UK Nottingham Rock City
Oct 20: UK SWG3 Galvanizers
Oct 22: BEL Antwerp Trix
Oct 23: NED Tilberg 013
Oct 25: GER Berlin Columbiahalle
Oct 26: GER Wiesbaden Schlacthof
Oct 28: ITA Bologna Estragon Club
Oct 29: GER Munich Tonhalle
Oct 30: GER Cologne Carlswerk Victoria

Coheed recently released a new video for Comatose.

