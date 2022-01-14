Coheed And Cambria announce new album Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind

US prog rockers Coheed And Cambria have announced that they will release their latest album, Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind, on May 27 through Roadrunner Records. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind sees a return to mainman Claudio Sanche's to The Amory Wars stories, and is the second instalment of the five-part Vaxis arc about a couple on the run from tyrannical forces and their mysterious new addition. The album is a follow-up to 2018's Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures.

As limited edition deluxe box set, which you can also see below, includes a exclusive 96-page illustrated hardcover novel A Window Of The Waking Mind which was developed by Sanchez and written by his wife Chondra Echert with strikingly realistic colour artwork by Chase Stone. The 9” x 12” box set also houses an exclusive Quintillan Speaker Containment Unit Lamp (approx. 8” diameter), a three-panel fold out poster of expanded album cover art, and the A Window Of The Waking Mind Black Card which will allow all card holders early access to tickets and early entry to Coheed and Cambria headline dates.

All box sets will also come with a CD copy and download of Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind along with an official Certificate of Authenticity. Furthermore, fans who pre-order the limited edition box set before January 23, will receive autographed copies and have their name included within the pages of the accompanying illustrated hard cover novel.

Coheed And Cambria have previously release videos for Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord) and Shoulders.

(Image credit: Roadrunner)

Coheed And Cambria: Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind

1. The Embers Of Fire

2. Beautiful Losers

3. Comatose

4. Shoulders

5. A Disappearing Act

6. Love Murder One

7. Blood

8. The Liars Club

9. Bad Man

10. Our Love

11. Ladders Of Supremacy

12. Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)

13. Window Of The Waking Mind