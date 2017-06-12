Clutch working on “a handful of tunes”

Clutch report that they’ve started work on new material.

The band are known for their gruelling touring schedule but drummer Jean-Paul Gaster says they decided to take some time off to begin writing new material together – and those sessions are already bearing fruit, with the Clutch unveiling new track How To Shake Hands at Download over the weekend.

Gaster tells Metal Wani: “We took a good bit of time off from touring. We were off for nearly four months and for us, that’s quite a long time.

“We spent a good portion of that writing new songs, working out in the jam room, working on new arrangements, working on concepts. And at this point, we have a handful of tunes that have vocal ideas. We’ve been putting them into the set.”

Gaster adds: “For us, it’s super important to put the new material in the set regardless of the setting – whether it’s a festival or club gig. it really gives us the opportunity to hear the song for what it is.

“It’s an exciting time for us. We’re in a very creative mind space right now.”

Clutch are currently on tour across Europe and will perform at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods in association with Orange Amplification tonight (June 12). Also appearing at the event will be Orange Goblin, Avatar and Mastodon.

Find a full list of the Clutch’s live dates below.

Jun 12: London Metal Hammer Golden Gods, UK

Jun 14: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jun 15: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jun 17: Dessel Festival Stenehei, Belgium

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 24: San Bernardino Glen Helen Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 14: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 15: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 17: Charlotte Metro Credit Unio Amphitheatre, NC

Jul 18: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheatre, NC

Jul 20: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI

Jul 21: Henrietta The Dome Center, NY

Jul 22: Lancaster Freedom Hall, PA

Jul 23: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 25: Portland Maine State Pier, ME

Jul 27: Burlington Waterfront Park, VT

Jul 28: Asbury Park Stone pony Summer Stage, NJ

Jul 29: Philadelphia Festival Pier, PA

Jul 30: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Aug 01: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Aug 02: Mankato Vetter Stone Amphitheatre, MN

Aug 04: Cedar Rapids McGrath Amphitheatre, IA

Aug 05: Kansas City Crossroads KC, MO

Aug 06: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Aug 08: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

Aug 09: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 11: Bonner KettleHouse Amphitheatre, MT

Aug 12: Troutdale McMenamins Edgefield, OR

Aug 13: Eugene Cuthbert Amphitheatre, OR

Aug 15: Redmond King County’s Marymoor Park, WA

Aug 17: Stateline Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 18: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

