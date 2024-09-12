Every time I hear Thin Lizzy’s Jailbreak, I always have a chuckle to myself over the opening lyrics: ‘Tonight there’s gonna be a jailbreak, somewhere in this town.’ Somewhere? Um, well, yeah, Phil, I’d wager it’s gonna happen at the jail…

All that said, it doesn’t detract for a second from what an absolute banger of a song it is. In fact it’s an album stuffed with ’em – The Boys Are Back In Town, Emerald, Cowboy Song, Warriors, to name just a few.

It was the make-or-break album for Lizzy too. They needed a hit record, or it was likely going to be the end of the road for them. This issue their manager Chris O’Donnell writes about the high stakes of that album and the challenges that awaited them when they tried to take on America.

On a more sombre note, just as we went to press, we heard the very sad news of the passing of Great White’s singer Jack Russell. We’ll pay tribute to him next issue. Until next month…

Get the new issue of Classic Rock

Features

Thin Lizzy

In 1976, Thin Lizzy were touring Jailbreak in the US and were breaking big. Then disaster struck. Band manager Chris O’Donnell details the roller-coaster year in which they were cruelly robbed of their American dream.

Scott Gorham

1976 was a pivotal year for Thin Lizzy. Guitarist Scott Gorham, one half of the band’s classic twin-guitar sound, takes a trip down memory lane to the year that was.

Jon Anderson

Fronting Yes he was one of the architects of prog rock, and now he fronts his own band. But that’s only part of his wondrous story. He was a decent footballer as a kid, believes in elves and fairies… Let him tell the rest. It really has been, he’ll tell you, a wonderful life.

The Cold Stares

Embracing their roots on record for the first time, “Don’t call us southern” band The Cold Stares’ seventh album is both a love letter to Kentucky and a call for unity in volatile times.

Fleetwood Mac

In this exclusive extract from his new Fleetwood Mac book, Mark Blake tells the tale of late guitarist/songwriter Bob Welch, the man Mick Fleetwood credits as having played a crucial role in keeping the Mac together.

Terrorvision

In the 90s they were high flyers, then the fall hit them hard. Having picked themselves up, Terrorvision are back with their first new album in more than a decade, and it’s full of top tunes.

Scarlet Page

A well-known and respected name as a music photographer, Scarlet Page is celebrating 30 years in the business with a new exhibition of her work, fittingly titled ‘30’. Our gallery includes iconic portraits of Lemmy, David Bowie, Dave Grohl, The Darkness, Jimmy Page and more.

Idles

Dialling back on the aggressive approach that has helped bring Idles this far, and putting swing to the stomp, their new album is intended to make you shake a leg rather than a fist.

Michael Schenker

With guests including Axl and Slash, for his new album maverick guitarist Michael Schenker has re-recorded songs he first did with his former band UFO.

The Hot Damn!

Undertakers, band managers and museum workers by day, pop-charged rockers by night, The Hot Damn! are a gang you’d want to join.

This 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition comes with an official limited edition AC/DC @ 50 badge set with 2 exclusive pin badges. (Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Dirt

Journey cancel UK tour; Aerosmith Call It A Day; Lemmy Returns To Rock City; Nick Mason encourages AI Pink Floyd ‘reunion’; Welcome back Lone Justice and The Jesus Lizard; Say hello to Forgotten Pharaohs and Louise Patricia Crane; Say goodbye to Mick Underwood, Charles R Cross, Greg Kihn, Pat Collier, Dick Asher, Shaun Martin, Carl Weathersby.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Motörhead

“Once we’d cracked the formula of how to work together on Overkill,” said Eddie Clarke, “that’s when we really started to take off.” And it was all thanks to Phil Taylor’s new drum kit.

Q&A: Jerry Cantrell

The Alice In Chains guitarist on his forthcoming album and its guests, songwriting, AI, algorithm bots, AIC’s legacy and more.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Massive Wagons, Bones UK, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, The Virginmarys, Southern River Band and more.

Reviews

New albums from Opeth, Smashing Pumpkins, Goat, Sweet, The Damned, Mr. Big, Michael Schenker, The Hot Damn!, King Crimson, Skid Row and more. Reissues from AC/DC, Jimi Hendrix, Helloween, Dio, Rory Gallagher, Bon Jovi, Geordie, Suede, Dinosaur Jr and more. DVDs, films and books on ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke, Wishbone Ash, Redd Kross and more. Live reviews of Garbage, Scorpions, KK’s Priest, Clutch, Opeth, Sebastian Bach, Korn and more.

Buyers' Guide

With 17 albums in 44 years, here’s how to approach the band who wrote the book of SoCal melodic punk.

Lives

We preview tours by Steve Hackett, Monster Magnet and Elles Bailey. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life

Mr. Big guitarist and solo artist Paul Gilbert picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

