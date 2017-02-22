CKY announce 12-date UK tour

CKY have announced a UK tour for later this year.
They made the surprise announcement on Facebook, releasing a poster featuring all 12 dates.
They’ll kick off the run of shows at Brighton’s Concorde 2 on May 8 and wrap up with a performance at London’s Underworld on May 21.
CKY have released four studio albums – their last being 2009’s Carver City, which was recorded with former vocalist and co-founding member Deron Miller.
The lineup currently consists of Jess Margera, Chad I Ginsburg and Matt Deis.
CKY are working on what will be their fifth album. Last year, the band posted several pictures from the studio on Facebook – and the trio will premiere several of the new tracks on the UK tour.
A statement reads: “Fans can expect new music and more tour dates from a band that is re-energised and refreshed, and emerging with a career-defining effort that will prove to be worth the wait.”
Tickets for the UK shows will go on sale from February 24 (Friday).
CKY 2017 UK tour dates
May 08: Brighton Concorde 2
May 09: Bristol Fleece
May 10: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
May 11: Cambridge Junction
May 12: Reading Sub 89
May 13: Birmingham O2 Academy 2
May 15: Glasgow King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
May 16: Manchester Rebellion
May 17: Sheffield O2 Academy
May 19: Liverpool O2 Academy
May 20: Colchester Arts Centre
May 21: London The Underworld