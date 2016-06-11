Chino Moreno supergroup Saudade plot further releases

Chino Moreno says his supergroup Saudade with Bad Brains’ Dr Know have a number of new tracks in the works.

Saudade issued a self-titled track in April – and Deftones frontman Moreno says he, guitarist Dr Know, Cro-Mags drummer Mackie Jayson, keyboardist John Medeski and his Crosses bandmate Chuck Doom on bass, have another “12 to 13 songs” written.

He exclusively tells TeamRock: “Most of it is instrumental. There may be some stuff with me singing on it, but mostly I’m just playing guitar.

“It’s just fun. At this point it’s not so much a band as a project. These are guys that I admire and I’m lucky to be friends with them – so we made a batch of songs together.

“Slowly but surely, they will probably come out – but it’s more likely to be something that I leak out or let people hear, as opposed to something we’ll package up and try to sell. That’s not the idea behind it.”

Moreno also reports that Dr Know’s health is improving following his heart attack last year.

He says: “He’s actually getting better and he’s in therapy right now to try and get back to normal, but it’s looking very good. He’ll be back in form, sooner or later.”

Deftones have a string of European and US tour dates over the coming months in support of their latest album, Gore.

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 14: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Jun 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Jun 17: Aarhus NorthSide Festival, Denmark

Jun 18: Reykjavik Secret Solstice, Iceland

Aug 02: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA (with Refused)

Aug 03: Baltimore Pier Six Concert Pavilion, MD (with Refused)

Aug 05: Brooklyn Coney Island Amphitheater, NY (with Refused)

Aug 06: Philadelphia Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing, PA (with Refused)

Aug 07: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT (with Refused)

Aug 09: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA (with Refused)

Aug 10: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summerstage, NJ (with Refused)

Aug 12: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI (with Refused)

Aug 16: St Paul Myth, MN

Aug 17: Clive Seven Flags Event Center, IA

Aug 18: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Aug 20: Magna Saltair Resort Main Pavilion, UT

Aug 23: Fresno Woodward Park Summer Concerts, CA

Aug 24: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 25: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 30: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

Aug 31: Mesa Mesa Amphitheatre, AZ