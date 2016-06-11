Download 2016: Patchwatch Photo Gallery

There are three basic rules of patch wearing.

Sew your own. It’s never acceptable to get your mum involved. The freshly laundered look does not work. Decay is encouraged. Stink is good. It’s never OK to wear non-band-related patches unless you’re a disciple of motorcycling or German football, where the denim/patch combo has been a fashion staple since Kevin Keegan’s heyday in Hamburg.

Here are some fine examples of patchwork from day two at Download 2016. Thanks to everyone who agreed to have their backs photographed.