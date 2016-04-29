Deftones man Moreno unveils supergroup Saudade

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno has released the first track from his latest project Saudade.

The supergroup also features Bad Brains members guitarist Dr Know on guitar and Mackie Jayson on drums. Completing the lineup are keyboardist John Medeski and Chuck Doom on bass. Doom is also a member of Moreno’s other group Crosses, while Jayson also works with Cro-Mags.

Saudade’s self-titled track can be heard below and can be downloaded via a BitTorrent Bundle.

Dr Know is recovering from last year’s heart attack, after which he was only given a 5% chance of survival. Bad Brains have asked fans to help fund his ongoing treatment.

Deftones released their latest album Gore this month and recently announced a summer US tour.

