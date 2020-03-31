Chimpan A premiere Tron-themed video for Speed Of Love with Prog

Chimpan A have premiered their new video for Speed Of Love with Prog. The track is taken from the band's upcoming album The Empathy Machine, which is to be released through Tigermoth Records on April 10. You can watch the video in full below.

Keyboard player Rob Reed explains how the video was put together in a very unusual manner, due to the current social distancing regulations: "I contacted acclaimed CGI artist Peter Pashen via Facebook, who supplied us with some amazing footage inspired by the movie Tron, to compliment the story of the song. Then, as we were not able to get together as a band, Steve recorded himself singing the track on his iPhone and together we made this amazing video."

"The album is all about transformation, a paradigm shift and change that we think will come about as incoming artificial intelligence technology eventually merges with us and our world," singer Steve Balsamo tells Prog. "Little did we know that we would be releasing the album as the world is indeed seemingly in a paradigm shift due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic."

To coincide with the release of the CD, there will be having a listening party on the band's Chimpan A Facebook page this coming Wednesday night at 8pm BST, where Steve, Rob, spoken word artist Tony Dallas and vocalist Christina Booth will be available to discuss the album. The band will also be premiering a brand new track recorded in the last week.

Preorder The Empathy Machine here.