Children Of Bodom put the pedal down in video for Under Grass And Clover

Children Of Bodom have released a video for their new single Under Grass And Clover.

It’s the first material lifted from upcoming album Hexed, which is set to arrive on March 8 via Nuclear Blast.

Speaking about the track, vocalist and guitarist Alexi Laiho says: “Under Grass And Clover is the sound of Children Of Bodom on fire and has been my favourite song since it was written.

“It’s fast, melodic, heavy and dark but also short and sweet. Someone told me that it’s kinda like old school Dimmu Borgir and AWK and that’s pretty damn cool in my books so we must’ve done something right.”

The cover art for Hexed was created by Deins Forkas, with bassist Henkka Blacksmith saying that he wanted to strive for a different approach to what they had done previously.

Blacksmith said: “We are so used to digital art, so it's really hard to do something else. Doing it completely with a computer is somewhat safe and convenient. This time we all agreed to try going old school.

“We found this cool dude and gave him simple instructions – the cover has to be purple and the reaper has to be central.

“Half a year later we got his work, and with little tweaking, we now have the cover of Hexed. It is very different from what we are used to – even the Reaper looks different, but at the same time very spooky.”

Children Of Bodom are also expected to reveal a US and European tour in 2019, with further details to be announced in due course.

Children Of Bodom: Hexed

1. The Road

2. Under Grass And Clover

3. Glass Houses

4. Hecate’s Nightmare

5. Kick In The Spleen

6. Platitudes And Barren Words

7. Hexed

8. Relapse (The Nature Of My Crime)

9. Say Never Look Back

10. Soon Departed

11. Knuckleduster

12. I Worship Chaos (live)

13. Morrigan (live)

14. Knuckleduster (remix)