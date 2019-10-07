Chelsea Wolfe announces UK and European acoustic tour

Chelsea Wolfe has announced that she’ll tour across the UK and Europe in 2020.

Wolfe has lined up a total of 18 acoustic dates, which will begin in Prague on March 11 and conclude in Stockholm on April 1, with the run coming after her previously announced North America tour which will get under way later this month.

Wolfe will play the shows in support of her new studio album Birth Of Violence, which was released in September though Sargent House.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2017’s Hiss Spun, Wolfe said: “I’ve been in a state of constant motion for the past eight years or so – touring, moving, playing new stages, exploring new places and meeting new people – an incredible time of learning and growing as a musician and performer.

“But after a while, I was beginning to lose a part of myself. I needed to take some time away from the road to get my head straight – to learn to take better care of myself, and to write and record as much as I can while I have ‘Mercury in my hands,' as a wise friend put it.”

Tickets for the UK and European tour will go on sale from Wednesday (October 9), while Wolfe will be supported on the road by Tribulation guitarist and solo artist Jonathan Hultén.

Chelsea Wolfe 2020 UK and European acoustic tour

Mar 11: Prague Archa Theatre, Czech Republic

Mar 12: Berlin RBB Sendesaal, Germany

Mar 13: Leipzig UT Connewitz, Germany

Mar 14: Bochum Christus Kirche, Germany

Mar 16: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Mar 17: Paris La Gaite Lyrique, France

Mar 19: Manchester Stoller Hall, UK

Mar 20: Glasgow Saint Luke’s, UK

Mar 21: Coventry Cathedral, UK

Mar 22: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Mar 23: Antwerp Bourla, Belgium

Mar 25: Lyon Chapelle De La Trinite, France

Mar 26: Pully Theatre de L’Octogone, Switzerland

Mar 28: Munich Kammerspiele, Germany

Mar 29: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Mar 30: Copenhagen Koncerthuset Studio 2, Denmark

Mar 31: Oslo Kulturkirken Jacob, Norway

Apr 01: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden

Chelsea Wolfe: Birth Of Violence

Chelsea Wolfe: Birth Of Violence

Chelsea Wolfe returns with her brand new studio album Birth Of Violence. The follow up to 2017's Hiss Spun features the lead singles The Mother Road and Deranged For Rock & Roll.

Chelsea Wolfe 2019 North American tour

Oct 18: San Diego Observatory North Park, CA

Oct 19: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Oct 21: Salt Lake City Metro Music Hall, UT

Oct 22: Estes Park Stanley Hotel, CO

Oct 24: Chicago Metro, IL

Oct 25: Detroit Senate Theater, MI

Oct 26: Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre, ON

Oct 27: Montreal Le National, QC

Oct 29: Boston Royale, MA

Oct 31: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Nov 01: New York Brooklyn Steel, NY

Nov 03: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Nov 04: Charlotte McGlohon Theater, NC

Nov 05: Atlanta Terminal West, GA

Nov 06: Nashville Mercy Lounge, TN

Nov 08: Dallas Texas Theatre, TX

Nov 09: Austin Levitation, TX

Nov 10: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Nov 12: Santa Fe Meow Wolf, NM

Nov 13: Tucson Club Congress, AZ

Nov 15: Los Angeles The Palace Theatre, CA

Nov 16: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Nov 18: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Nov 20: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Nov 21: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC