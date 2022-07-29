Check out Snarky Puppy's performance video of Bet

Dallas collective Snarky Puppy pay homage to their hometown on new album Empire Central – out in September

Snarky Puppy collective shot from 2022
Four-time Grammy-winning fusion collective Snarky Puppy have shared a live-in-the-studio video for their latest single, Bet. It's taken from their new album, Empire Central, which is out on September 30 via GroundUP Music. 

The 16-song follow-up to 2019's Immigrance was recorded in front of a live audience over eight nights at the Deep Ellum Art Company in Dallas. Bassist and band leader Michael League formed the first line-up of group in the city in 2004, while studying jazz at the University of North Texas.

According to the band, Empire Central “expands upon our wide array of influences, including blues, hard rock, classic soul, modern gospel, funk, new tech, fusion and jazz.” League adds that the songs “ended up being a lot more direct and funkier than those on our previous records. I think it reflects the many moods of the [Dallas] scene.”

The album posthumously features pioneering American keyboardist/vocalist Bernard Wright (whom the band describe as their “musical godfather”). Tragically, Wright died in a Dallas traffic accident in May, shortly after the recording sessions had finished. He was 58.

On August 2, the band will launch a podcast with Osiris Media following the making of the album, and they'll support the album release with a European tour in October and November. Further US tour dates are scheduled for spring 2023.

