Snarky Puppy announce new album Immigrance

Snarky Puppy have announced that they will release a new album this March, and they begin their world tour in April.

Following up their last album, 2016’s Grammy-winning Culcha Vulcha, Immigrance features bandleader Michael League as producer and is described as “rawer and moodier” than its predecessor.

Immigrance is also all about movement: “The idea here is that everything is fluid, that everything is always moving and that we’re all in a constant state of immigration,” explains League, who founded Snarky Puppy in 2003. “Obviously the album’s title is not without political undertones.”

“Like Culcha Vulcha,” League says, “this record is largely informed by our travels, and we’re always trying to pass specific ideas through our filter and into our idiom without being disrespectful to the tradition at hand.”

“The band itself is a representation of what we’re trying to express musically,” League explains. “That people from different places can bring their various strengths and experiences, and how that can be beautiful and cohesive.”

You can pre-order Immigrance here, and listen to new song Xavi below.

Snarky Puppy will host the third annual GroundUP Music Festival on Miami Beach, FL on February 8-10. A full line-up and more info can be found here.

After that, the group will then head to Los Angeles for a show at Walt Disney Hall Concert Hall with the Los Angeles Philharmonic on February 23. In April, Snarky Puppy will start their world tour – kicking off with Japan, Australia and New Zealand. A US tour will begin May 10, before they head to Europe for a headline festival tour from June 22nd to July 25. Full dates will be announced soon.