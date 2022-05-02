Check out Morlock's eye-catching new video for Flower Fiends

UK electro proggers Morlock will release their second album The Outcasts in July

UK electro proggers Morlock have heralded the arrival of their second album, The Outcasts, with the release of a new video for Flower Fiends, which you can watch below. The Outcasts will be released through Cineploit Records on July 15.

"Flower Fiends is the first single from the sophomore album by Morlock called The Outcasts," says Andrew Prestidge, also drummer with masked prog rock band The Osiris Club. "The track is one of many instrumentals on the album based around an idea I had for developing an imaginary Lovecraftian graphic novel with the Sci-Fi/Horror author Matt Thompson adding prose to each illustration."

The Flower Fiends promo video was made by Roland Scriver who also contributes guitar to the album. Andrew is also joined on these recordings by fellow members of his other band The Osiris Club as well as Misha Hering who added extra synthesizers as well as mixing the album.

The Outcasts will be available on vinyl, CD and digital.

Morlock: The Outcasts
1. Vulpine Megaliths
2. Flower Fiends
3. Host Roots
4. The Prodigal
5. The Outcasts
6. Dream Harvesters
7. Geologic Crustaceans

