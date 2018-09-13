The Osiris Club launch new single Island Of Stone

The Osiris Club have premiered their new single Island Of Stone exclusively with Prog.

It’s been taken from the London outfit’s upcoming EP of the same name, which will launch on Friday (September 14) via Indie Recordings.

The EP will also feature the tracks Machinations and Into The Silent Sea – which is described as an “ambient noise reimagining” of the lead track.

Speaking about the song, the band tell Prog: "We were happy to feature guest vocals by Kristoffer Rygg from Experimental Norwegian outfit Ulver who brought his distinctive style to this track."

The EP will be backed by a short UK tour, which is set to get under way at The Black Heart in London on September 29. The Osiris Club will also play a set at HRH Prog in Pwllheli in November.

Sean Cooper, Chris Fullard, Andrew Prestige and Rafal Reutt released their latest album The Wine-Dark Sea earlier this year and premiered a video for The Signal back in March