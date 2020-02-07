Check out Leprous’ drum video for The Sky Is Red

Leprous have released a drum video for the 11-minute swansong The Sky Is Red, taken from their current album Pitfalls.

Says drummer Baard Kolstad, “I always like to do full honest video playthroughs of certain Leprous songs after the different album recording processes. A nice way to share details and a different kind of energy for the listener/viewer. There’s no secret that The Sky Is Red is a tough one and after 27 shows playing it live, it’s interesting to see how the interpretation of the song and performance has evolved and changed.”

Leprous begin the second leg of their tour in Germany on February 8. They’ll head to UK in August when they play at ArcTanGent Festival near Bristol and are expected to confirm more live shows soon.

The band say: “The shows and response of the first leg of the Pitfalls European tour was mind-blowing, and we had some of the greatest moments of our career. There was no doubt we needed to play way more territories and countries for this album than 'only four weeks', so here we go again, with a full production, headlining for three more weeks in several new countries that never have seen the new live show. Klone and Maraton as guests! We cannot wait!”

Leprous 2020 Tourdates

Feb 08: Dortmund Junkyard, Germany

Feb ‪09: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Feb 10: Grenoble l'hyliade, France

Feb 11: Fribourg Fri-Son, Switzerland

Feb 12: Graz Explosiv, Austria

Feb 13: Istanbul Zorlu Turkcell Stage, Turkey

Feb ‪14: Tel Aviv Havanna, Israel

Feb 15: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece

Feb 17: Bucharest Quantic, Romania

Feb 18: Cluj-Napoca Form Space, Romania

Feb 19: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Feb 20: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb ‪21: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Feb 22: Gdansk B90, Poland

Feb 24: Nijmegen Doornroosje, The Netherlands

Feb ‪25: Savigny L'empreinte, France

Feb 26: Toulouse Le Rex, France

Feb 28: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Mar ‪01: Lisboa Ao Vivo, Portugal

Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26-27: Madrid Rock The Night, Spain

Jul 03-05: Cluj-Napoca Form Days Festival, Romania

Aug 20-22: Bristol ArcTanGent Festival, UK