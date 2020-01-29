Leprous, Swans, Jo Quail and more confirmed for ArcTanGent 2020

Organisers of the UK’s ArcTanGent festival have revealed the names of 13 more artists who will take to the stage at this year’s festival.

ArcTanGent will take place at Fernhill Farm, Compton Martin, near Bristol, on August 20-22, with Opeth previously confirmed as Friday headliners, while bands including Tesseract, This Will Destroy You, Amenra, Ihsahn, and Rolo Tomassi also previously announced.

Today, it’s been revealed that they’ll be joined by Leprous, Swans, Metz, The Locust, Maybeshewill, Oathbreaker, Agent Fresco, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Car Bomb, Wear Your Wounds, A.A. Williams, Tides From Nebula and Jo Quail.

ArcTanGent organiser James Scarlett says: “I’m so ridiculously excited about this announcement that it’s difficult to know where to start!

“I’m particularly hyped for Oathbreaker, The Locust and Maybeshewill, all of whom I thought might be gone for good. And we’ve also got Converge’s Jacob Banon back at Fernhill Farm with Wear Your Wounds plus the epic awesomeness of a 90 minute Swans main stage set will be incredible. I cannot wait!

“Word to the wise, we’re not increasing our capacity this year so tickets will sell out!”

The Locust vocalist and guitarist Bobby Bray adds: “It’s been years since The Locust returned to the UK so we are tickled pink to play ArcTanGent.

“We’ve known for a while now that the world is fucked, but before our species ends itself, there are still epiphanies and solace to be had while the soundtrack to life on a fucked timeline continues.”

ArcTanGent tickets are on sale now through the official website, while the full lineup poster can be found below, along with the official ArcTanGent Spotify playlist.