Charlie Barnes Sings To God

Rising-star prog band Charlie Barnes have released a video for Sing To God, taken from debut album More Stately Mansions.
The title – described as being influenced by Radiohead, Muse and Oceansize – is released on May 11 via Superball Music.
Frontman Barnes says: “Using a church-turned-artspace for a video with God in the title wasn’t intentional – but we’re so pleased with how it’s come out.”
The band have a number of UK shows lined up:
Apr 03: Liverpool Bumper
Apr 08: London Barfly
Apr 11: Leeds Fox & Newt
Apr 13: Leeds Oporto – solo show
Apr 14: Manchester Star & Garter – solo show
May 03: Leicester Handmate Festival
May 12: Leeds Brudenell Games Room
May 13: Manchester Eagle Inn – supporting Vennart