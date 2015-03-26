Charlie Barnes Sings To God

Rising-star prog band Charlie Barnes have released a video for Sing To God, taken from debut album More Stately Mansions.

The title – described as being influenced by Radiohead, Muse and Oceansize – is released on May 11 via Superball Music.

Frontman Barnes says: “Using a church-turned-artspace for a video with God in the title wasn’t intentional – but we’re so pleased with how it’s come out.”

The band have a number of UK shows lined up:

Apr 03: Liverpool Bumper

Apr 08: London Barfly

Apr 11: Leeds Fox & Newt

Apr 13: Leeds Oporto – solo show

Apr 14: Manchester Star & Garter – solo show

May 03: Leicester Handmate Festival

May 12: Leeds Brudenell Games Room

May 13: Manchester Eagle Inn – supporting Vennart