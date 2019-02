Charlie Barnes has released a video for the reworked title track of debut album More Stately Mansions.

It’s now available as a single, complete with second track Easy (Listening) Kid.

Barnes says: “The idea for this video came together essentially by accident. The only real difficulties we had shooting the video were the parts when I continually erupted in giggles. Acting!”

More Stately Mansions is on sale now via InsideOut.